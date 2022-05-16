Catalytic Converters Stolen From Truck at Landscaping Business in Wilton: PD

Police are investigating after multiple catalytic converters were stolen from a truck at a landscaping business in Wilton earlier this month.

Officers received a complaint about stolen catalytic converters at a local business on Monday, May 9, at 7:20 a.m.

Investigators said the two catalytic converters were taken from a 2022 Isuzu commercial truck while it was parked in the parking lot of Earthscapes Landscape Management on Danbury Road.

According to police, the theft happened sometime between Friday, May 6 at 4 p.m. to Monday, May 9 at 7 a.m.

Authorities believe the value of the catalytic converters and the damage caused to the vehicle is approximately $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Gelineau at (203) 834-6260. The case number is 22-4579.