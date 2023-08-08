Cattle on the loose in Burlington

Some cattle are on the loose, moo-ving their way through Burlington, and animal control is working with their owners to get them home.

Burlington and Canton Animal Control posted a photo on Facebook, saying, “these three escape artists are on the loose.”

They have been seen on George Washington Turnpike, Angela's Way, Perry Drive and Taine Mountain.

If you see them, do not approach, but call animal control officer Meskun at (860)960-6600 or the Burlington Police Department at (860) 673-4856 and report where you saw them.

Burlington & Canton Animal Control is working directly with the owners of the cattle to safely contain and return all three.