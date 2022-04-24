Cherry Blossom Festival Kicks Off in New Haven's Wooster Square

It was a beautiful weekend to take in the sights in New Haven's Wooster Square.

Sunday was the annual Cherry Blossom Festival. People enjoyed various food trucks, music and the atmosphere of the seasonable spring day.

"It's electric. So a lot of good people enjoying some good weather. After COVID, you know, it's good to be back out and see some people," said Cole Flehther of New Haven.

The celebration commemorates when the New Haven Historic Commission planted 72 Japanese cherry blossom trees in 1973.

This year marks the 47th anniversary of the festival. No vendors or exhibitors were set up this year due to COVID-19.

The event draws thousands of people to the city every year.