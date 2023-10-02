Cheshire schools placed in secure campus mode after vague email threat out of New York: police

Cheshire schools were placed in secure campus mode on Monday after receiving an email with a vague threat of violence in New York before coming to Connecticut, according to Cheshire police.

Cheshire police said they are working with New York State Police, which is leading the investigation into the threat because it originated in Middletown, New York, and they are also working with other law enforcement in Connecticut.

Several jurisdictions received the email Monday morning and it included a vague threat that referenced an act of violence in New York before coming to Connecticut, Cheshire police said.

They said there is no evidence that Cheshire was targeted for any specific reason.

The superintendent of schools in Cheshire placed all schools on secure campus mode and officers will continue to work with New York authorities and officers will conduct checks at schools for the rest of the day, or longer if the investigation uncovers evidence to support further action.

Cheshire police said they will also provide a heightened presence at dismissal times on Monday out of an abundance of caution.