EAST HARTFORD

Child in critical condition after being attacked by dog in East Hartford

east hartford police cruiser 1
NBCConnecticut.com

A small child is in critical condition after being attacked several times by a dog in East Hartford Wednesday, according to police.

The child was bitten several times at a home on Fuller Avenue, police said.

Police are at the scene investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORD
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us