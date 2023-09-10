Norwich

3-year-old child falls out of third floor window in Norwich

NBC Connecticut

A child was taken to the hospital after falling out of a window in Norwich on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Laurel Hill Avenue around 3:05 p.m.

According to fire officials, a child fell out of a third floor window. Police said the 3-year-old appeared to fall about 20 feet.

The child was conscious and was transported to Connecticut Children's.

Authorities did not release details about the extent of the child's injuries, but said the child is in stable condition.

Investigators believe the fall was an accident.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
