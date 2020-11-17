first alert weather

Chilly and Breezy Today, Temps Drop Tomorrow

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Today will be chilly and breezy before temperatures drop tomorrow.

Highs will be in the mid 40s today and it will be blustery with a gusty breeze. Scattered flurries or sprinkles are possible this afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the upper teens to low 20s.

Tomorrow will be cold with highs in the mid 30s to around 40. Lows tomorrow night will be in the upper teens.

By Friday, our temperatures are milder with highs in the 50s and partly cloudy skies.

The weekend highs will be in the low 60s for both days.

