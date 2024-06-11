Chris Janson, 38 Special to headline 2024 Durham Fair

Country music singer Chris Janson and rock band 38 Special have been named to headline Connecticut's 104th Durham Fair later this year.

The annual four-day agricultural fair is set to take place from Sept. 26-29.

Janson, who has recorded several Platinum-certified singles including “Buy Me a Boat” and “Drunk Girl,” is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. Opener Jason Ingriselli and his four-man band, the Miles North, will kick off the night at 6 p.m.

The following night, Southern rock band 38 Special, an ‘80s staple known for hit songs “Teacher, Teacher” and “Rockin’ Into the Night,” will take the stage, also at 7:30 p.m. Blondie & Beyond, a female rock tribute band, will open the Sept. 28 concert at 6 p.m.

Connecticut has hosted the Durham Fair, the largest agricultural fair in the state and one of the largest in New England, near-continuously for more than 100 years, with the first taking place in 1916. The long list of past performers includes Blake Shelton, Melissa Etheridge, Pat Benetar and REO Speedwagon.

The fair will feature a multitude of other live entertainment events beyond its Main Stage performances, including dozens of other musical performances, livestock exhibits, tractor and animal pulls, a monster truck rally and a demolition derby. The event will also include numerous kid-oriented events, from magic shows and a balloon animal event to a talent show and a dance party.

General admission tickets, including single-day and multi-day passes, to the upcoming festival can be purchased on the fair’s website at a discounted rate until Sept. 25. Children aged 11 and under can attend the fair at no cost.