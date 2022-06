Chris Rock was inducted into the Mohegan Sun Walk of Fame Friday before his fourth sold-out show at the casino’s arena.

Rock became the 37th inductee into the Mohegan Sun Walk of Fame, according to the casino.

Mohegan Sun Walk of Fame

Other stars on the Walk of Fame include Bon Jovi, Kevin Hart, KISS, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban and others.