Christmas Spirit Thriving At Dzen Tree Farm

Welcoming people to the Dzen Tree Farm in South Windsor is giant reindeer, just a small taste of some of the Christmas magic inside. Magic, many people came to enjoy Saturday before hauling home a tree for decoration.

On a street with several other tree farms, this one stands out. It is different. Inside, there is a sign that reads, “Everyday is Like Christmas at Dzen Tree Farm.” They’ve created an environment that wreaks of Christmas spirit.

People from all over were on a quest today, searching the farm for trees big and small. With a little good fortune, they found the perfect one.

“My good luck was my lucky tree hat,” said a young Bella Martoreli, while wearing a decorative winter hat, topped with a miniature Christmas tree.

Thousands of trees. Balsam Fur to Blue Spruce, dot the landscape on this 66-acre farm. With a pine needle perfume in the air, families bonded, cutting down their own.

But it’s more than just trees.

“With everything that they have, plus the Christmas trees, including some hot chocolate, we love to come as a family each year,” said Brenda McCauliff.

There’s also another attraction. The big Santa. It’s 17-feet tall, and of course, wearing a mask. There are also live reindeer named Belle and Tuukka, distant cousins to Donor and Blitzen. Santa and Mrs. Claus were also there Saturday, making a rare appearance.

“They really wanted to get their picture taken with Santa this year,” said Kim Duquette, who said she came specifically so her children, Sophia and Bodhi, could see Santa. “So, this was the way to do it.”

While the Claus family remained safely behind glass doors, people were reminded to socially distance with signage around the farm. Still, many turned out craving the holiday spirit.

“Everyone is looking for something normal,” said owner John Dzen. “The whole world is upside down on so many different levels and everyone is preparing for an awesome Christmas celebration.”

Dzen’s likes to call tree cutting the original social distancing family event but with so many people coming out, they are encouraging people to come at less popular times, perhaps mid-week or maybe early. They re-open Sunday at 7 a.m.