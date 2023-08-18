Church closures in Waterbury following a decline in parishioners and priests

Fewer parishioners in the pews are causing churches in Waterbury to close.

“I am extremely surprised they are closing,” Ramon Torres, of Waterbury, said.

Archbishop Leonard P. Blair sent a letter to the faith community in Waterbury, saying in part:

“Not only are there fewer and fewer priests, but there has also been a sharp decrease in attendance at some of the parishes in Waterbury.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Church, to my understanding, is the house of the Lord, it has to be kept open. It’s not about the numbers, it is about the souls, even if it's one,” Mumcy Mpelege said.

To ensure stability in the next few years, the Archdiocese of Hartford announced several changes starting Sept. 30.

Blessed Sacrament, Our Lady of Loreto and St. Michael Parish will merge with Basilica of Immaculate Conception.

The Blessed Sacrament campus will be used for Catholic education, weddings and funerals only. No regular masses will be held.

“We are differently going to miss our church,” Torres said.

St. Joseph will merge with Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish. There will be no scheduled masses at St. Joseph and SS. Peter and Paul Church.

“It’s just sad they want to close it down,” Linda Gelinas, of Waterbury, said.

According to the Archdiocese of Hartford, the changes were anticipated for a long time.