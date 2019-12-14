Sandy Hook

Church Services, Vigils to Mark 7 Years Since Sandy Hook Shooting

“The tragedy that occurred that day is one of the worst in our history”

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

Vigils and church services are planned Saturday in Connecticut to mark the seventh anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and remember victims of other gun violence incidents.

Twenty first-graders and six educators were killed at the Newtown school on Dec. 14, 2012.

The Newtown Congregational Church and St. Rose of Lima Church will hold remembrance services in Newtown on Saturday morning.

Local

north branford 30 mins ago

Police Look For Suspect in North Branford Robbery

Columbia 43 mins ago

Family of Fallen Teen Honors Her Legacy With a Toy Drive in Columbia

Also Saturday morning, Connecticut Against Gun Violence will sponsor a vigil at Ridgefield Town Hall. The group also will partner with Mothers United Against Violence to hold a candlelight vigil in Hartford at 4:30 p.m. to remember the many victims of gun violence.

Another candlelight vigil is planned at 5 p.m. in Salisbury to remember the Sandy Hook victims.

Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered all state and U.S. flags in Connecticut to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset in remembrance of the Newtown victims.

“The tragedy that occurred that day is one of the worst in our history,” Lamont said in a statement. "But in its aftermath, we witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of humanity, hope, and kindness cascading into our state from over the entire world, spreading a message of love that we must proactively protect.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Sandy HookNewtown
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us