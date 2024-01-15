north haven

Citgo employee in North Haven robbed at gunpoint

North Haven Police

An employee of a Citgo station in North Haven was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning.

Police said a masked male with a gun robbed an employee at the Citgo at 490 Washington Ave, early Sunday morning.

The robber was dressed in black and ran to a sedan that was waiting on Bradley Street, police said.

Anyone who has information is asked to call  North Haven police detectives at 203-239-5321, extension 240.

Police said callers can remain anonymous.

