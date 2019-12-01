City of Hartford Prepares for First Snow Storm

73697873
Getty Images

As the snow begins falling across the state, the city of Hartford is preparing residents for what to expect on the roads.

The city of Hartford said there will be no parking ban on Sunday.

Despite having no ban, residents are encouraged to move cars to off street parking in order to help city plow truck workers clean the roads more effectively.

Local

Clinton 2 mins ago

Clinton Police Desperately Need More Toy Donations

Hamden 4 mins ago

Hamden Police Increase Patrols After Recent Shootings

Sunday's forecast shows a consistent snowfall in the afternoon, which will eventually turn into rain on Sunday evening.

There is a warming center at the Arroyo Center at 30 Pope Park Drive. It will be open until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, December, 3.

Officials said a parking ban may be possible for Monday.

Although Hartford has no parking ban, more than a dozen other towns do. You can get the full list here.

Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us