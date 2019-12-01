City of Hartford Prepares for First Snow Storm

As the snow begins falling across the state, the city of Hartford is preparing residents for what to expect on the roads.

The city of Hartford said there will be no parking ban on Sunday.

Despite having no ban, residents are encouraged to move cars to off street parking in order to help city plow truck workers clean the roads more effectively.

Sunday's forecast shows a consistent snowfall in the afternoon, which will eventually turn into rain on Sunday evening.

There is a warming center at the Arroyo Center at 30 Pope Park Drive. It will be open until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, December, 3.

Officials said a parking ban may be possible for Monday.

