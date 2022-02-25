City of New London Looking for Firefighters or EMTs

The City of New London is looking for new recruitments for anyone interested in working as a firefighter or in emergency medical services.

Mayor Michael E. Passero and Fire Chief Thomas Curcio announced Friday they're seeking to recruit a "diverse group of local and area women and men" interested in becoming New London firefighters or EMTs.

Interested applicants can attend an informational meeting to discuss employment opportunities as well as what training it takes to become a firefighter or EMT.

Those in attendance will meet with the fire department and city personnel to review their application and training, and to answer any questions.

The meeting will be at the New London High School STEM building Lecture Hall on Monday, Feb. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

