Coast Guard Academy Cadet Positive for COVID-19 After European Trip

A Coast Guard Academy cadet tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a Spring break trip to Europe and six other cadets who were with him are under self-quarantine.

The Coast Guard Academy said the cadet, a 20-year-old Florida man, traveled to Europe for spring break along with six other cadets. He also traveled with a civilian friend, who has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The group had been visiting Spain when they were ordered to return to the U.S. after the president suspended travel from Europe, a statement from the academy says.

The cadet’s symptoms started when he got home to Florida, so he sought treatment and was screened.

He remains is in self quarantine and the other six cadets are in self isolation at their homes while arrangements are made for them to be tested.

The cadets were told to stay away from the academy for an additional two weeks after spring break.

"The Coast Guard Academy initiated precautionary measures while cadets were away for spring break in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on board CGA. This diagnosis demonstrates the necessity of these measures," Rear Admiral William Kelly said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor and evaluate the evolving situation, and take appropriate actions to protect the health and safety of the cadets, faculty, staff, and our local community, while striving to achieve our mission of preparing officers for the U.S. Coast Guard.”