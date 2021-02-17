Coast Guard

Coast Guard Cutter Bollard Breaks Ice on Connecticut River

The US Coast Guard Cutter Bollard has been breaking ice along the Connecticut River for more than 50 years.

By Siobhan McGirl

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bollard was out on the Connecticut River Wednesday, breaking through thick sheets of ice covering the river.

Bollard is one of 11 cutters working in the northeast for Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters, or OP RENEW. The cutter clears a channel for traffic and works to prevent ice dams from building up and causing flooding.

"The ship has a haul design that helps it to ride up onto the ice," explained Coast Guard Officer Christopher Connolly. “And it is the weight of the ship combined with the propulsion moving forward that breaks the ice down.”

The Bollard, a 65-foot tugboat, has been breaking ice on the Connecticut River for the last 50 years.

Local

Ned Lamont 45 mins ago

Republicans Look to Restrict Executive Powers During Pandemic

coronavirus vaccine 58 mins ago

Health Department, Bethel A.M.E. Partner on Vaccine Clinic

This year, the conditions are mild compared to previous years. In 2018, two additional cutters had to come to Connecticut to help because there was so much ice.

The ice on the CT River right now is about 4-6 inches thick.

“It has been deteriorating with the rain and the temperatures we have had in the last few days," said Connolly.

The eight person crew will continue to break ice this year for as long as the conditions call for their work. The Bollard is usually breaking ice through March.

This article tagged under:

Coast GuardConnecticut Riverbollard
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us