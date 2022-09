A Colchester man has died after a crash Tuesday night.

State police said Gabriel Rodriguez Jr., 41, of Colchester, was driving a Chevy Impala on Route 354 just after 10 p.m. when he went off the road and hit a tree.

Rodriguez was brought to Backus Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, state police said.

They are investigating.

