 Cole Swindell tour coming to Connecticut

Country singer Cole Swindell’s Win The Night Tour is coming to Connecticut.

He will be performing at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Friday, May 31.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 8.

“My band and crew on the road have been a big reason for the successes in my career and I never take that for granted,” Swindell said in a statement.

“It is our goal every single night to give the fans the best show we can, so the last three words we say before stepping on stage is ‘Win The Night.’ This one is for my band, my crew, my team and for the ones that continue to show up- the fans! We can’t wait to get out there in 2024 with Dylan and Jon Langston, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Meghan Patrick and Restless Road,” he added.

Swindell’s Down Home Crew will be able to buy tickets during the “Down Home Crew Presale” beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning on Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.

Cole Swindell’s Win The Night Tour: