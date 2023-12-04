 Cole Swindell tour coming to Connecticut

Country singer Cole Swindell’s Win The Night Tour is coming to Connecticut.
He will be performing at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Friday, May 31.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 8.
“My band and crew on the road have been a big reason for the successes in my career and I never take that for granted,” Swindell said in a statement.
“It is our goal every single night to give the fans the best show we can, so the last three words we say before stepping on stage is ‘Win The Night.’ This one is for my band, my crew, my team and for the ones that continue to show up- the fans! We can’t wait to get out there in 2024 with Dylan and Jon Langston, Lily Rose, Mackenzie Carpenter, Meghan Patrick and Restless Road,” he added.
Swindell’s Down Home Crew will be able to buy tickets during the “Down Home Crew Presale” beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning on Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.
Cole Swindell’s Win The Night Tour:
- May 16: London, Ontario, Canada - Budweiser Gardens (with Dylan Scott, Meghan Patrick)
- May 17: Oshawa, Ontario, Canada - Tribute Communities Center (with Dylan Scott, Meghan Patrick)
- May 18: Ottawa, Ontario, Canada - Canadian Tire Centre (with Dylan Scott, Meghan Patrick)
- May 24: Brandon, Mississippi - Brandon Amphitheater (with Dylan Scott, Jon Langston)
- May 25: Orange Beach, Alabama - The Wharf Amphitheater (with Dylan Scott, Jon Langston)
- May 30: Boston, Massachusetts - Leader Bank Pavilion (with Dylan Scott, Mackenzie Carpenter)
- May 31: Bridgeport, Connecticut - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (with Dylan Scott, Mackenzie Carpenter)
- June 1: Gilford, New Hampshire - BankNH Pavilion (with Dylan Scott, Mackenzie Carpenter)
- June 7: Indianapolis, Indiana - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park (with Dylan Scott, Mackenzie Carpenter)
- June 8: Cincinnati, Ohio - PNC Pavilion (with Dylan Scott, Mackenzie Carpenter) Tickets go on sale on Dec. 15
- June 27: Alpharetta, Georgia - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (with Dylan Scott, Lily Rose)
- June 28: Charlotte, North Carolina - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre (with Dylan Scott, Lily Rose)
- June 29: Wilmington, North Carolina - Live Oak Bank Pavilion (with Dylan Scott, Lily Rose)
- July 11: Phoenix, Arizona - Arizona Financial Theatre (with Dylan Scott, Restless Road)
- July 12: Inglewood, California - YouTube Theater (with Dylan Scott, Restless Road)
- July 13: Fresno, California - Save Mart Center (with Dylan Scott, Restless Road)
- July 19: Idaho Falls, Idaho - Hero Arena Inside Mountain America Center with Dylan Scott, Restless Road)
- July 20: Bonner, Montana - KettleHouse Amphitheater (with Dylan Scott, Restless Road)