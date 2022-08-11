Waterbury

Community Pool Closes for the Season in Waterbury Due to Electrical Issues

WATERBURY-POOL
One of Waterbury's community pools is closing early for the season because of needed repairs.

Mayor Neil O'Leary said Washington Park Pool will be closed because of electrical issues that were discovered earlier this week.

Officials tried to make repairs, but ultimately determined that the best course of action is to close the pool for the remainder of the season to make necessary repairs.

Two other community pools will remain open, as well as 14 splash pads. Residents who want to use the pools and splash pads are asked to make an appointment by visiting this website.

