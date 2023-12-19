Conan O'Brien makes stop at New Haven's Modern Apizza

Celebrity Conan O'Brien returned to the New Haven pizza scene for some of Connecticut's famous Modern Apizza.

Last year, nearby Sally's Apizza was booked out when O'Brien tried to make an appearance and order some pizza. The manager working that day turned him away and a year later, she got the chance to redeem herself.

This time, though, he visited Modern Apizza. He met with the restaurant's owner on Tuesday and posed for a picture with him.

O'Brien left a note on a pizza box addressed to "the guy at Modern," thanking him for an amazing meal.