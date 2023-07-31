Rosa DeLauro

Congresswoman DeLauro gets tattoo for granddaughter's 18th birthday

Rosa DeLauro's arm tattoo
Office of Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro celebrated her granddaughter’s 18th birthday by getting a tattoo with her.

Her office released a photo, which is on the Congresswoman's left upper arm, and a statement Monday morning.

“For her eighteenth birthday, my granddaughter wanted to get a tattoo with me. So, we went together. She’s off to college in the fall and this strengthens our bond,” DeLauro said in a statement.

“I have four more grandkids who still haven’t turned eighteen yet so be on the lookout for more new ink!” DeLauro said in a news release.

