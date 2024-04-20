Conn. Army National Guard units welcomed home by loved ones in Hartford

Two Connecticut Army National Guard aviation units are back home after about a year in one of the world's most challenging regions. Family and friends were able to celebrate them with a Welcome Home ceremony in Hartford.

For nearly 80 soldiers, home is just that much sweeter on Saturday.

"I was in Iraq for the entirety of the deployment," said Sgt. 1st Class Carrie Dufour.

"Today's been great. Good event to welcome home soldiers of 126 and 142," said U.S. Army Cpt. Colin Gurry.

After being deployed for more than a year in one of the world's most tense regions that's getting more intense by the day, they were welcomed home with open arms.

"Part of our job is to shape global forces but we're also impacted by them. You know, it was interesting to be over there and kind of see the world change a bit on October 7th." U.S. Army Cpt. Gurry said.

"You were in the middle of a very dangerous area and you stood up with courage and you sacrificed to keep our country safe. You represent the very best of Connecticut and the very best of our country," said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

Their mission was called "Operation Inherent Resolve." Soldiers from these two units were in parts of the Middle East including Iraq, Syria, Jordan and Kuwait to help heal the wounded.

"It's good to see the support system. A year apart is a really long time and I know its not easy so it's kind of interesting. All we had was each other for family for a year and we were able to lean on each other." U.S. Army Cpt. Gurry said.

But for their aching hearts, that simply hurt because they missed their families. They say it was the care packages and technology that helped.

"It was great. Lots of pictures and drawings from my son so great to still be tied back to home. All the snacks that we would have at home," said Sgt. 1st Class Dufour.

Sgt. 1st Class Carrie Dufour's mom Audrui Perkins sent supplies up weekly.

"Thank God for cell phones and Facetime. That helped a lot. Yea," she said.

"Every Monday morning, I got to the post office and sent my package or whatever I had collected for the week and people would you know give me things to send over there: cookies snacks or whatever, personal items to share with her group," Perkins added.

From the older to the youngest, it's clear these soldiers were missed and Perkins is like this kid who just couldn't wait to have them back home.

While there, the units completed more than 150 medical missions and flew nearly 3,200 combat flight hours in support of the operation.