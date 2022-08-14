Conn.'s Fire Danger is Currently ‘Extreme' to ‘High'

The fire danger in Connecticut right now is extreme to high, according to the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection Division of Forestry.

On Sunday, DEEP said the fire danger is extreme in south Middlesex and south New London counties and is very high in Hartford, Tolland and North Windham counties.

The fire danger is high in the rest of the state including Litchfield, Fairfield, New Haven, Northern Middlesex, Northern New London and Southern Windham counties.

According to DEEP, if you have a burn permit from a local burning official and the fire danger is listed at high, very high or extreme, the burn permit is not valid during these times.