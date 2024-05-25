Westbrook

Conn. State Police Major Crimes investigating assault in Westbrook

By Cailyn Blonstein

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad is investigating an assault that happened in Westbrook on Friday night.

Troopers said there was a report of a non-active assault near Boston Post Road and Goodspeed Drive shortly before 9 p.m.

According to state police, one person was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. Authorities did not release any details about the person's injuries.

At this time, the Central District Major Crime Squad is investigating the incident. The investigation is active and ongoing.

No other details about the assault have been released.

This article tagged under:

Westbrook
