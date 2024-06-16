Tolland

Person taken to hospital after vehicle hits house in Tolland

By Cailyn Blonstein

Tolland Fire Department

One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle hit a house in Tolland over the weekend.

Firefighters said the collision happened in the 400 block of Old Stafford Road in the overnight hours Sunday.

According to fire officials, one person was transported to the hospital. Authorities did not release any details about their injuries.

It's unclear if the crash caused any structural damage to the home.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

