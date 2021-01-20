Connecticut Congressmembers Witness, Respond to Historic Inauguration

Connecticut members of Congress are in Washington, DC for the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman to become vice president, and they are sharing photos and thoughts as a new administration begins.

U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes, who made history to become the first Black congresswoman from Connecticut, congratulated the newly sworn-in president and vice president.

“Hear me out. Take a measure of my soul and my heart. If we still disagree, so be it- that’s democracy.....I will be a President for all Americans” ~ President Joseph R. Biden #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/baZM6UqIuX — Jahana Hayes (@RepJahanaHayes) January 20, 2021

The inauguration is different in so many ways because of the global coronavirus pandemic and it comes two weeks after a siege on the United States Capitol, but Connecticut's Congressional delegation shared messages of hope.

Inauguration Day in Photos

U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro shared a photo of herself at the ceremony.

What an exciting day! Filled with hope and promise. pic.twitter.com/UKzpKtNORA — Rosa DeLauro (@rosadelauro) January 20, 2021

U.S. Representative Jim Himes also shared a photo from the inauguration.

Capitol looks beautiful today.



Extra credit: find the former Speaker in the picture. #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/B9gGcfC33Z — Jim Himes (@jahimes) January 20, 2021

U.S. Representative John Larson Tweeted that he was honored to be at the inauguration.

I'm honored to be sworn into the 117th Congress today. I look forward to continuing working for the people of CT's 1st Congressional District. As we start this new session of Congress, our #1 priority must be conquering the pandemic and providing relief to struggling Americans. — Rep. John Larson (@RepJohnLarson) January 4, 2021

U.S. Representative Joe Courtney Tweeted that he too was grateful to be there.