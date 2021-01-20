Connecticut Congressmembers Witness, Respond to Historic Inauguration

Connecticut members of Congress are in Washington, DC for the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman to become vice president, and they are sharing photos and thoughts as a new administration begins.
U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes, who made history to become the first Black congresswoman from Connecticut, congratulated the newly sworn-in president and vice president.
The inauguration is different in so many ways because of the global coronavirus pandemic and it comes two weeks after a siege on the United States Capitol, but Connecticut's Congressional delegation shared messages of hope.
Inauguration Day in Photos
U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro shared a photo of herself at the ceremony.
U.S. Representative Jim Himes also shared a photo from the inauguration.
U.S. Representative John Larson Tweeted that he was honored to be at the inauguration.
U.S. Representative Joe Courtney Tweeted that he too was grateful to be there.