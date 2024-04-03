Connecticut Humane Society has an urgent need for dog food donations

The Connecticut Humane Society has an urgent need for donations of dry dog food for its Pet Food Pantry and it is asking for help from the public.

The Pet Food Pantry provides nutrition for pets of families facing financial hardships and it needs dry dog food, specifically Purina One, Pedigree, Blue Buffalo, and any other grain-free brands, the Connecticut Humane Society said.

The Connecticut Humane Society said, with the rising costs of living and economic challenges present throughout the state, there is an urgent need for additional resources to aid families in need.

Cash donations are accepted at any time online at CThumane.org/Donate or by check and mailed to CHS.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Donations of dry dog food, as well as other pet-related items, can be dropped off at any of the three CHS locations:

Newington: 701 Russell Road in Newington

Waterford: 169 Old Colchester Road in Quaker Hill

Westport: 455 Post Road East in Westport

No appointment is required to make donations.

The Waterford and Westport locations have big blue bins either outside the front door or just inside of it and Newington's is located inside of the adoption doors.

“By donating dry dog food to the CHS Pet Food Pantry, you’re providing comfort and stability to pets and their families during difficult times, and you’re helping to keep pets in homes. Your generosity can truly make a difference in the lives of local pets” James Bias, executive director of the Connecticut Humane Society, said in a statement.

Learn more at CThumane.org.