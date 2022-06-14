Connecticut Sues Over Trash Bags Marketed for Recycling

Connecticut has filed a lawsuit accusing Reynolds Consumer Products of illegally marketing trash bags as recycling bags, even though the bags themselves cannot be recycled.

The Hefty brand bags are advertised by the company as “perfect for all your recycling needs” and “designed to handle all types of recyclables.”

But Attorney General William Tong said the bags themselves cannot go into the state’s single-stream recycling system and accused the company of false and deceptive marketing practices in violation of the state’s Unfair Trade Practices Act.

“Hefty Recycling Bags are not recyclable, and any recyclable items inside them are tossed on the trash heap,” Tong said. “But you would never know that based on Reynolds’ false advertisements. Reynolds deceived Connecticut families and undermined our state’s recycling systems.”

The lawsuit, filed in state Superior Court Tuesday, seeks unspecified monetary damages including profits from bag sales and attorneys’ fees, as well as an order that would prevent further deception, Tong said.

Phone call and emails to Reynolds Consumer Products seeking comment were not returned Tuesday afternoon.