Connecticut's best and worst beaches for water quality

Save the Sound released its 2023 Long Island Sound Beach Report, grading how healthy the water is for swimming at more than 200 beaches around the sound.

"We are seeing statistical improvements in water quality," said Peter Linderoth, director of water quality for Save the Sound. "Over 78% of our beaches received an A or B. That’s really good news.”

The nonprofit publishes the report every other year, using federal data to review how often the water at a beach was identified as unsafe for swimming and how high the level of contamination was.

About 22% of the beaches around the sound received a C or lower.

"We don’t list poor grades to shame or cast blame. We do so because identifying problems at specific beaches can jumpstart conversations between residents and beach operators to get to the heart of the issue and hopefully improve those grades," said Linderoth. “These are beaches that you can believe that Save the Sound and others are focused in on to improve the grades.”

Based on data from 2020-2022, Save the Sound identified the following 10 highest scoring beaches in Connecticut:

Hole-in-the-Wall Beach, East Lyme: A+

Esker Point Beach, Groton: A+

Surf Club Beach, Madison: A+

Great Captain Island Beach, Greenwich: A+

Noank Dock, Groton: A+

East Wharf Beach, Madison: A+

Quigley Beach, Stamford: A+

Anchor Beach (Merwin Pt) #2, Milford: A+

Burying Hill Beach, Westport: A+

White Sands Beach, Old Lyme: A+

The following Connecticut beaches were some of the lowest scoring beaches in the region, based on water quality data from 2020-2022: