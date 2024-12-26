Connecticut's Jewish community celebrates first night of Hanukkah

Connecticut's Jewish community marked the first night of Hanukkah on Wednesday.

As blessings are being said, candles on the menorah were lit on a cold night at Young Israel of West Hartford.

“Hanukkah represents a moment where we can come together and light a candle and our tradition teaches us a little bit of light expels a lot of darkness,” Rabbi Tuvia Brander said.

It’s a joyous celebration for the Jewish community, marking the successful Jewish revolt against the Greeks about 2,500 years ago and the miracle of the candles at the Temple in Jerusalem during that time.

“They found one small cruse of oil with only enough oil for one day and a miracle occurred, and it lasted for eight days, enough for them to replenish the oil,” Rabbi Brander said.

For eight nights, a candle is lit to symbolize that miracle -- with the first night being an exception.

“We actually light two candles on the first night. One candle is for the mitzvah, for the commandment, and the other is the helper candle, the shammash,” he said.

The holiday is bringing meaning to young Jews who are celebrating with their families.

“It makes me think of back when we won the war and the miracle of the candle lighting for eight days and I think it’s very special,” said 10-year-old Aiden Aroesty, of West Hartford.

“It means you all get to rejoice,” said 8-year-old Kayla Aroesty.

At the synagogue, the celebration included a fire show, providing a metaphoric backdrop of light in the midst of darkness. This year the first night of Hanukkah falls on the same night as Christmas. Rabbi Brander says it’s a sign of what makes the community great.

“It’s nice to be able to celebrate and recognize in America that we’re a society that we can express our faiths. That we can celebrate each other’s faiths,” he said.