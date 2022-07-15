ConnectiCon Draws Thousands to Hartford

ConnectiCon is returning to Hartford this weekend for its 18th year. The fan-run convention spans four days and features a multi-genre selection of cosplay, gaming, celebrity guests and panel discussions.

“If it’s within the nerd or geek genre, we more thank likely have something to appease everyone," said Amanda Achille, an organizer of ConnectiCon.

ConnectiCon dates back to 2004 when it was first held at the University of Hartford. Now held at the Connecticut Convention Center, the event is expected to draw more than 7,000 to Hartford this weekend.

"People love to attend this convention because it’s fun. They can let loose. They can be around people who are like them," Dan Perrone, one of the event organizers, said. "People with varied interests, things that maybe the general public doesn’t really understand or take part in - this is a convention for all those people.”

Jesse Rizzo from Rockville made himself a Dr. Octopus costume for the convention.

“It took about six months and even then I still only finished it late last night," said Rizzo, adding that the long hours were worth it. “I just think dressing up in a costume is cool.”

Jerry Glose has been traveling to the convention from Pennsylvania for years. Dressed up as a Harry Potter character, he told NBC Connecticut that he loves visiting the state just as much as he loves the conference.

"I think it's the people mostly, but the venue itself. The convention center. The foodtruck festival," Glose said. "I just love this whole area so much."

To view ConnectiCon's full 2022 schedule, click here.

