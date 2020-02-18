Conquering Kilimanjaro: Officers Prepare to Climb Mountain for SOCT

Police officers from multiple departments are gathered at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, prepared to climb Africa’s tallest mountain for a cause.

Officers from Cheshire, Guilford, Naugatuck, Putnam, Watertown, Wilton, and New Jersey are climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise money for Special Olympics Connecticut. The effort has raised more than $150,000 for the organization.

The climbers are scheduled to begin the ascent Wednesday morning and should reach the summit close to the end of the week.

Participants said they hope their climb serves as an inspiration for the SOCT athletes who climb metaphorical mountains every day.

You can follow along with the officers here.

Learn more about the fundraising effort here.

SOCT says donations help provide sports year-round for more than 13,000 athletes across the state.

If you'd like to donate to SOCT, you can visit the SOCT website here or the Conquering Kilimanjaro page here.