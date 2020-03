After a rainy few days, Tuesday will feature a lot of clouds and cool temperatures.

It will be cloudy with highs in the 50s.

The clouds will partially clear overnight before a bright and sunny day on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 50s.

A big storm misses us to the east on Thursday, but will bring a little bit of light rain and wind our way.

On Friday, the clouds return. This weekend will be brighter and milder.

