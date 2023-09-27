As soon as the weather gets crisper, and the leaves begin to change, we know fall has arrived.

Along with fall comes some fun activities, such as corn mazes and picking your own pumpkin at a pumpkin patch. You'll be amazed by the variety of options of mazes with different sizes and designs, some even with themes.

If you're looking for some fall fun, check out a list of some corn mazes and pumpkin patches across Connecticut:

Corn Mazes

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm: Moosup

Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm is family-owned and operated with all sorts of locally grown food to 3,000 pasture-raised turkeys. The Farm counts with miles and miles of maze open on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 16 through Oct. 29 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. and exciting flashlight night mazes on Oct. 8, 15, 22, and 29 from 8 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Wells Hollow Creamery: Shelton

Wells Hollow Creamery dates back to the 1850’s through five generations of farming. The Farm offers a day maze from Sept. 30 until Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. and a night maze on Sept. 29, 30 and Oct. 1.

Fort Hill Farms: Thompson

Fort Hill Farms offers a “Freedom Trail” Corn Maze where you learn the background story of the town on Mondays through Saturdays from Aug. 21 through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Treat Farm: Orange

Treat Farm, a small family farm offers a 6.0-acre maze on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 20 until Nov. 4 and a flashlight night maze from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Lyman Orchards: Middlefield

Lyman Orchards Farm has been family-owned since 1741, and they’re on their 10th generation. The Farm offers a maze from Monday through Friday, starting on Sept. 2 through Nov. 5 from 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and weekends and holidays from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Foster Farm: South Windsor

Foster Farm, a family-owned business since 1970, offers a day maze seven days a week from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Fair Weather Growers: Cromwell

Fair Weather Growers annually produces over 200 varieties of vegetables, flowers, and bedding plants. Aside from that, the Farm counts with a corn maze from mid-Sept until the end of Oct. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Hidden Acres: Lebanon

Hidden Acres Farm offers a 6-acre corn maze on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 26 through Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Bunnell Farm: Litchfield

Bunnell Farm is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated business offering a corn maze on Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 7 until Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Brown’s Harvest: Windsor

Brown's Harvest, a 6th generation family farm offers a corn maze from Tuesdays-Sundays from Sept. 19 until Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and a flashlight maze on Oct. 20, 21, 27, and 28 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Pumpkin Patches

Harris Hill Farm: New Milford

Harris Hill, a family-owned farm offers pumpkin-patched and picked pumpkins every Saturday and Sunday of Oct. from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Angevine Farm: Warren

Angevine Farm offers pumpkin patches on Fridays from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays/Sundays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. from Sept 22 until Oct 29.

Castle Hill Farm: Newtown

Castle Hill Farm is a family-run farm, once the second largest supplier of Dairy products in Fairfield County, offers pumpkin patches on Saturdays and Sundays from Oct 1 until Oct 29 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Blue Jay Orchards: Bethel

Blue Jay Orchards has been around for over seventy years with a 122+ acre orchard with over 8,000 producing trees. It also offers pumpkin patches seven days a week from Sept 17 until Oct 29 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Bunnell Farm: Litchfield

Bunnell Farm is a fifth-generation family-owned and operated business offering a pumpkin patch with Pick Your Pumpkin on Fridays and Saturdays from Oct 1 until Oct 30 from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Lyman Orchards: Middlefield

Lyman Orchards has been family-owned since 1741, who offers 200 acres of Pick Your Own Pumpkin Patches from mid Nov. to late Oct. seven days a week from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Silverman's Farm: Easton

Silverman's Farm, founded by Ben Silverman in the early 1920s, offers pumpkin patches seven days a week from Oct 1 until Oct 29 from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Wicked Pumpkin Orchards LLC: Willington

Wicked Pumpkin Orchards LLC, a small pet-friendly farm, offers pumpkin picking on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept 16 until Oct 29 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Pumpkintown USA: East Hampton

Pumpkintown USA, in East Hampton since 1990, offers pumpkin patches seven days a week from Sept 23 until Oct 31 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Treat Farm: Orange

Treat Farm, a small family farm, offers pumpkin picking seven days a week from Sept 29 until Nov 4, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.