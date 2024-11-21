Corrections officer arrested following 2023 assault investigation at Montville facility

A corrections officer working at Corrigan Correctional Center in Montville was arrested on Wednesday, according to court documents released by Connecticut State Police.

According to Superior Court documents, Todd Blevons, 42, was charged with third-degree assault following an investigation into injuries sustained by an elderly inmate at the Montville facility.

State police say they spoke with a 66-year-old who was an inmate at Corrigan in November 2023. Police say the inmate gave a statement, claiming he was injured during a post-meal patdown.

The arrest warrant says the victim attempted to take cookies from the cafeteria, which was not allowed. The inmate then claimed Blevons became aggressive during the search, and threw him to the ground after the inmate lowered his hands from the wall before the search was completed.

The inmate also claimed in his statement that Blevons and other officers then jumped on top of him, and that he was sprayed with pepper spray and handcuffed while on the floor.

After reviewing statements, photographs, video and medical reports, the warrant says, state police arrested Blevons on Wednesday.

The corrections officer is due in court in early December.