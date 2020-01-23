Eastern Connecticut State University Student Found Dead in Parking Garage

Eastern Connecticut State University is offering counseling services after a student was found dead in a parking garage.

School officials said Lee Barrett, of Hamden, was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the Shakespeare parking garage at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The medical examiner’s office was notified and will make the determination regarding cause of Barrett’s death.

The university’s campus police department is investigating and school officials said there is no evidence to indicate foul play.

Counseling services are being made available to the campus community.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Lee’s family and friends during their time of grief,” Eastern President Elsa Núñez said in a statement. “This is a tragic loss for them and our entire campus community.”