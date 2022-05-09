Coventry

Coventry Police Issue Warning About Calls That Appear to be From PD

coventry police department
NBC Connecticut

Coventry police are issuing a warning about phone calls that appear to be coming from the police department and people who are misrepresenting themselves asking for money and personal information. Police said it is a scam and warn residents not to reveal personal information or give money.

Police said they have seen an increase of cases of people receiving phone calls from spoofed phone numbers. They said residents recently have been receiving phone calls from what appears to be the Coventry Police Department’s phone number and the caller asks for money and to verify personal information.

Police warn that this is a scam and residents should not give any personal information out.

Anyone with questions about the phone calls should call the Coventry Police Department at 860-742-7331.

This article tagged under:

Coventry
