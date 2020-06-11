Coyote Bites Woman Walking Her Dog in New Canaan

New Canaan residents are being warned to be alert after a woman was bitten by a coyote while walking her dog in New Canaan Thursday.

New Canaan police said the woman was walking her dog around 6:30 a.m. in Wavery Park when she was bitten. They are advising people to avoid the trails and grassy areas of the park for now.

No other details were immediately available.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, it is unusual for coyotes to attack humans, though they may attack smaller pets or get territorial with dogs.

If you come across a coyote while walking your dog, experts say you should calmly leave the area without turning your back.

It is not uncommon for coyotes to be out during the day. Experts say you can attempt to frighten coyotes away by making loud noises and aggressive gestures like waving your arms.

Any coyotes acting unusually bold, such as approaching humans with leashed pets, stalking children, chasing joggers or bikers or who display signs of rabies, like staggering, seizures, and extreme lethargy, should be reported to local police or DEEP.

For more information on living with coyotes, click here.