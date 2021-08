All lanes of Interstate 84 West are closed in Tolland after a three-vehicle crash and injuries are reported, according to state police.

State police said the crash is in the area of exit 70 and they are asking drivers to take a different route.

#CTtraffic ALL travel lanes on 84 West at Exit 70 in Tolland shutdown for a 3 car accident with injuries. Please seek alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 10, 2021

Tolland Alert reported that there is heavy damage and Lifestar medical transport helicopter has been called.

TFD currently on scene I84 west at Exit 69. Heavy damage, request for 2nd ALS unit for CPR in progress. Life star is also enroute. pic.twitter.com/U6s3Z2zGb7 — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) August 10, 2021