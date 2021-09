A crash has closed Avon Mountain on Wednesday and police said they expect the area to be closed through the morning commute.

The crash happened late Tuesday night and it appears a pole and wires are down.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At this time, Route 44 is closed from Deercliff Road to Wright Drive in both directions.

Authorities said they expect the area to be closed through 9 a.m.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.