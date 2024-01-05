westport

Crash closes part of Post Road East in Westport

Drivers are being asked to avoid part of Post Road East in Westport on Friday morning after a crash.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Saugatuck Congregational Church after a large box truck hit a utility pole, breaking it and sending wires down across the road. 

Post Road East is closed between Compo Road and Myrtle Avenue.

