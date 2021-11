A crash has closed part of Route 5 in South Windsor and power is out in the area, according to police.

Officers said Route 5 is closed from Sullivan Avenue to Governors Highway due to a crash.

A pole was struck during the crash and power is out in the area, police said.

The area is expected to be without power for an extended amount of time.

There is no estimate on when power will be restored.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.