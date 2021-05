Route 16 in Colchester is closing near Cato Corner Road after a crash involving a garbage truck and tractor-trailer and there is fuel leak, according to state police.

To get around the closure, use Clark Road and Davidson Road detours to get to Route 2.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The fire department has been called in because of fuel leaks on both vehicles.

One fuel tank is holding 200 gallons. State police is asking for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.