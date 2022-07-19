Glastonbury

Crash Closes Route 3 in Glastonbury

Route 3 South in Glastonbury is closed by exit 3 because of a crash, according to state police.

The three-car crash happened just after 10 a.m.

Injuries were reported, and at least one person has been taken to the hospital, state police said.

The southbound lanes of Route 3 are shut down as police investigate the crash.

State police advise drivers to plan for delays in the area and to find other routes if possible.

