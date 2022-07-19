Crash Closes Route 3 in Glastonbury

Route 3 South in Glastonbury is closed by exit 3 because of a crash, according to state police.

The three-car crash happened just after 10 a.m.

Injuries were reported, and at least one person has been taken to the hospital, state police said.

The southbound lanes of Route 3 are shut down as police investigate the crash.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

State police advise drivers to plan for delays in the area and to find other routes if possible.