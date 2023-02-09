Crash Closes Route 75 Under I-91, I-91 HOV Off-Ramp in Windsor

Route 75 is closed under Interstate 91 in Windsor after a crash, according to CTRoads.org, and state police said an I-91 HOV off-ramp is also closed.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m.

State police said they responded to a crash on I-91 North at exit 38 and injuries have been reported. They did not have any information on the extent of the injuries.

The I-91North exit 38 HOV off-ramp is also closed, state police said, and drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

