Crash in Seymour involving motorcycle sends 2 to the hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital following a collision Friday evening in Seymour.

It happened around 5:45 on Derby Avenue near Broad Street.

Police say a car that was heading up the roadway was turning left onto Emery Street when it cut off an oncoming motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to St. Mary's Hospital for his injuries. The extent of those injuries are not yet known.

Investigators noted that, at this time, speed doesn't appear to have been a factor in the crash.

The driver of the car was taken to Griffin Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Police haven't said whether charges against the driver of the car are anticipated.

Part of Derby Avenue was closed for a couple of hours, but has since reopened.