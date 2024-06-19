Serious injuries reported in crash on I-95 North in Stamford

Several vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 95 North in Stamford on Wednesday morning and serious injuries are reported.

State police said there was a multi-vehicle crash at 6:17 a.m.

They initially said the preliminary report was that there were minor injuries, but later said serious injuries were reported.

The highway was closed between exits 8 and 9, but has reopened.

However, the highway is congested for nearly six miles, between exits 4 and 9.