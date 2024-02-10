Norwich

Crash into former restaurant building causes gas leak in Norwich

By Cailyn Blonstein

Occum Fire Department Chief Scott Eggert

A car crashed into a former restaurant building and caused a gas leak in Norwich on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a report of a car into a building on Bridge Street shortly before 4 a.m. Officials said it was the former Brody's Seafood building.

Once at the scene, firefighters found that the vehicle had hit the building and also the gas meter that goes into the building. The crash had reportedly caused an active gas leak.

A perimeter was set up until the gas main was secured. Crews forced entry into the building and took readings to make sure everything was safe before removing the vehicle.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Building officials determined the building was safe around 6 a.m.

Norwich Public Utilities will be in the area to dig up and fully secure the gas line until repairs to the building are finished.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us