Crash into former restaurant building causes gas leak in Norwich

A car crashed into a former restaurant building and caused a gas leak in Norwich on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a report of a car into a building on Bridge Street shortly before 4 a.m. Officials said it was the former Brody's Seafood building.

Once at the scene, firefighters found that the vehicle had hit the building and also the gas meter that goes into the building. The crash had reportedly caused an active gas leak.

A perimeter was set up until the gas main was secured. Crews forced entry into the building and took readings to make sure everything was safe before removing the vehicle.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Building officials determined the building was safe around 6 a.m.

Norwich Public Utilities will be in the area to dig up and fully secure the gas line until repairs to the building are finished.