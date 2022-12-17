Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Getting Struck in West Hartford Center

A pedestrian has serious injuries after getting struck by a vehicle in West Hartford Center on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian near 20 South Main Street around 1 p.m.

According to investigators, a vehicle traveling northbound struck a pedestrian and the pedestrian suffered serious injuries. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

At this time, South Main Street is closed in both directions from Farmington Avenue to Memorial Road. Detours are in place.

MVA investigation on South Main St in West Hartford Center. South Main St is currently shut down in both directions from Farmington Ave to Memorial Rd. Please be patient while WHPD investigates, and seek alternate routes through the area. pic.twitter.com/uEQlGGJKNY — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) December 17, 2022

The West Hartford Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

Anyone in the area is asked to take alternate routes. There is no estimate for when the area may reopen.